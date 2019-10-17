Fall fun at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market’s monthly Third Thursdays event returns October 17 from 4–7 p.m., with pumpkin decorating and fall treats.

Guests are invited to “Fall Fun at the Downtown Market,” with activities for the whole family including:  pumpkin decorating or painting, make-and-take ghost suckers and even Halloween masks.

You can also enjoy boozy OR kid-friendly pumpkin drinks and snacks from the Market bar.  There will also be Fall-themed games like pumpkin ring toss and pumpkin bowling under the Market Shed.

If you can't make it today, the event continues on November 21 and December 19.

