FOX 17 Morning Mix Soundstage: The Old Americana Band

An adult beverage and great music seem to go hand and hand. When Francesco Viola, owner of Luca Mariano Distillery and Versatrans, Inc. heard a band while in in Nashville, a light-bulb went off! Mariano thought it would be great to pair his top-shelf bourbon with a unique live music experience. Hence, The Old Americana Band was formed!
Now on tour, Michigan can get a taste of their music and Luca Mariano Kentucky Straight Bourbon & Rye on Thursday, Oct. 17 at H.O.M.E. inside the B.O.B. downtown. Your $10 entry includes a tasting of products, too. The band will then continue on Friday with a performance in Detroit then it’s up to Mackinac Island.