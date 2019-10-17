FOX 17 Morning Mix Soundstage: The Old Americana Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An adult beverage and great music seem to go hand and hand. When Francesco Viola, owner of Luca Mariano Distillery and Versatrans, Inc. heard a band while in in Nashville, a light-bulb went off! Mariano thought it would be great to pair his top-shelf bourbon with a unique live music experience. Hence, The Old Americana Band was formed!

Now on tour, Michigan can get a taste of their music and Luca Mariano Kentucky Straight Bourbon & Rye on Thursday, Oct. 17 at H.O.M.E. inside the B.O.B. downtown. Your $10 entry includes a tasting of products, too. The band will then continue on Friday with a performance in Detroit then it’s up to Mackinac Island.