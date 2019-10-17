Frost advisories and freeze warnings in effect tonight

Posted 5:21 PM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25PM, October 17, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN — If you want to save the outdoor plants, make sure to cover them up or bring them inside tonight. FREEZE WARNINGS are in effect for all INLAND counties, and FROST ADVISORIES are in effect for all LAKESHORE counties. What’s the difference? Freeze warnings mean temperatures are expected to drop at/below 32 overnight. Frost advisories mean temperatures above freezing, but frost is likely. See graphic below.

We expect widespread areas of frost in most locations overnight into Friday morning. This may end the growing season around the entire area and will help put an end to mosquitoes and the EEE virus. Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

