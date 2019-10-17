Get a behind-the-scenes look at Civic Theatre’s “Frozen Jr.”

Posted 11:41 AM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:27PM, October 16, 2019

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is set to premiere one of their most popular shows of the season, Frozen Jr.

The entire cast of the show is performed by children 18 and under, ready to recreate the magical Disney-hit in one hour. Despite the show being shorter than a typical full-length musical, a lot of work and detail is being put into the show.

Todd got to take a behind-the-scenes look at the costumes, props, and other work put into the show before opening night.

Frozen Jr. follows the story of Princess Anna and Queen Elsa. Elsa is 'cursed' with the power of snow and ice, and on her coronation day she loses control of her powers, encasing the kingdom in an endless winter. It's up to Anna, and a few friends she meets along the way, to find Elsa and save the kingdom.

The show is recommended for ages 6 and up.

Frozen Jr. will be performed from October 18-27.

Get tickets and more show information at grct.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.