Get your pain-free life back with treatments from Total Health

Are you suffering from such chronic pain, you miss out on activities like work, hobbies, household tasks, family time, or leisure activities? Don't suffer any longer! Spend time doing the activities you love instead of sulking on the couch in pain by getting treatments from Total Health Chiropractic.

There's no need to take pain medications, go to physical therapy, and everything else, Dr. Miller and his team at Total Health Chiropractic can help not only relieve symptoms but completely heal the following conditions causing the pain:

Arthritis

Sciatica

Spinal Stenosis

Pinched Nerves

Herniated & Bulging Discs

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Anyone suffering from the following is a qualified candidate for Total Health's DRX program:

Chronic Neck or Back Pain

Shooting Pain in Arms or Legs

Weakness in Arms or Legs

Electrical-Like Pain

Pain While Sitting or Standing

Sharp, Achy Pain in Lower Back

Interested in learning more? Total Health Chiropractic is hosting a Free Neck and Back Pain Relief Open House on October 23. From 3 to 6 p.m. the community is invited to learn more about pain and spinal decompression, as well as get a free consultation with Dr. Miller.

The open house will also allow potential patients to try out services Total Health offers including hydrotherapy massage, 3D rehabilitation, rock taping for joint pain, and free yoga.

For those who can't make it to the open house, Total Health is offering a $60 New Patient Special to Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. The special includes a consultation, orthopedic examination, and two Xrays.

The deal is limited to the first eight callers and excludes Medicare and Medicaid.

Appointments are limited, so call (616)-828-0861 or visit thchiro.com to schedule an appointment.