× Griffins offer concession deals after liquor license suspension

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins are offering specials at concession stands for the remaining home games this month after the liquor license was suspended at their arena.

Van Andel Arena’s suspension was announced Tuesday by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. An arena spokesperson said a concessions employee checked, but didn’t validate the vertical licenses of two people trying to purchase alcohol at a March 8 game which resulted in the suspension.

On Thursday, the Griffins said they will be offering deals at concession stands for the impacted games on Oct. 23, 25, 26 and 30.

The sales include:

$1 Items: Small Pepsi drink, soft-serve ice cream, popcorn, pretzel, cotton candy, churro;

$2 Items: Hot dog, pizza slice, chips & cheese;

$3 Taco Trio: Three street tacos, available at the Mex-To-Go stand located at section 126 (regularly $6.50);

$6 Burger Basket: Cheeseburger with fries, available at stands located on the lower level and sections 104, 108 and 122 on the concourse (regularly $8.50)

Any fans who purchase suites or other hospitality areas for those games will get half off their food and beverage orders. People who by D-Zone 4-packs for the Oct. 25 game will have wait service with $2 hot dogs and $2 bottles of Pepsi.

“We realize the inconvenience that the suspension of the arena’s license will cause to some of our fans,” Griffins president Tim Gortsema said in a statement. “We’re pleased that SMG Food and Beverage was willing to work with us to provide some great concession offers for our fans to enhance their experience on these nights.”