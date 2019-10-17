GRPD: Driver hurt after hitting building on city’s NW side

Posted 4:51 AM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:59AM, October 17, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A driver is injured after a crash on Grand Rapids’ NW side.

Grand Rapids Police say it happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue NW and Bridge Street NW.

Our photojournalist on scene can see that a car crashed through a building at that intersection.

It is not clear what led up to the crash.

Right now, eastbound Bridge Street NW is blocked from Marcella Avenue NW to Garfield Avenue NW.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

We have a crew on scene working to learn more information and will bring you updates as we get them. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.