GRPD: Driver hurt after hitting building on city's NW side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A driver is injured after a crash on Grand Rapids’ NW side.

Grand Rapids Police say it happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue NW and Bridge Street NW.

Our photojournalist on scene can see that a car crashed through a building at that intersection.

It is not clear what led up to the crash.

Right now, eastbound Bridge Street NW is blocked from Marcella Avenue NW to Garfield Avenue NW.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

We have a crew on scene working to learn more information and will bring you updates as we get them.