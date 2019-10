HOLLAND, Mich. — The City of Holland is raising money to build its first dog park.

The park will be located within Van Raalte Historic Farm with separate areas for large and small dogs. Project plans also include an enclosed and heated dog wash station and year-round restrooms.

Holland is trying to raise $200,000 for the project and construction could start as soon as spring 2020.

For more information on the park or to make a donation, email dogpark@cityofholland.com.