Michigan eases ability to qualify for public assistance

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the state will make it easier for low-income residents to qualify for public assistance by raising the limit on the value of assets they can have.

The Democrat announced the changes Thursday.

Starting Nov. 1, asset limits for food assistance, welfare and state emergency relief will be $15,000. The cutoff currently is $5,000 for food stamps, $3,000 for cash assistance and $500 for emergency relief.

Whitmer says the changes will help families that are struggling to get ahead. She says Michigan’s asset requirements are among the most restrictive in the United States.

State Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon says it is wrong to prevent families from saving money and also qualify for public assistance.

