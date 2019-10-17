Discover the secrets behind how video game developers, music producers, roller coaster designers and other creative problem solvers do what they do. It's all part of Grand Rapids Public Museum's new exhibit Design Zone.
New exhibit opening at Grand Rapids Public Museum
-
John Ball Zoo adds honey bee hive exhibit
-
TOYS! exhibit extended, more to come this fall
-
‘The Preserved!’ exhibit showcases West Michigan’s natural beauty
-
“Bodies Revealed” exhibit returns to GRPM Nov. 16
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 22
-
-
GRAM’s “Art of Wordless Storytelling” exhibit opens Oct. 12
-
Grand Rapids names Eric Payne as new police chief
-
West MI’s wildlife conservation efforts aim to raise population of Lake Sturgeon
-
New dinosaur exhibit opens today at GRCM
-
Mitten Brewing Company pays off student lunch debts
-
-
Honor and remember victims of 9/11 at Gerald R. Ford Museum
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 12
-
Advanced Manufacturing Expo comes to Grand Rapids