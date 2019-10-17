Parents concerned by gas station being built near Plainfield Township school

"I think that a gas station is probably one of the worst things that could go in there as far as safety is concerned for our children, both from patrons that will be frequenting there, traffic concerns and of course the environmental hazard concerns," says Mindy Worley, a parent of two Chandler Woods Charter Academy students.

They say it could become a hazard and are upset they didn’t have a say in the decision.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Some parents are expressing concern about a gas station being built near a school in Plainfield Township.

That gas station is being built right now on the corner of Post Drive and Samarick Avenue, not far from Chandler Woods Charter Academy where nearly 700 students attend.

Some of the parents say the street leading into the school is already congested during pick-up and drop-offs and they're concerned that a gas station will bring in more traffic and strangers near the school.

They also say they weren't aware of the building project until a couple of days ago, but the township supervisor said he's been in contact with the school about this for months now and that they were on board with project.

In a statement, the school had this to say about the project: "The land adjacent to the school is zoned commercial, so we knew it was a possibility that, at some point, it may be developed.” They went on to say they will continue to consider their options when it comes to traffic impacts.