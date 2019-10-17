× Pedestrian struck, killed walking on shoulder in Grand Haven Township

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead after being struck by a car while walking on the shoulder of a Grand Haven road.

It happened Wednesday just before 11 p.m. on Robbins Road west of 168th Avenue in Grand Haven Township.

Deputies say a 60-year-old Grand Haven man was walking eastbound along the shoulder of Robbins Road when he was struck by a driver headed eastbound.

The victim was transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital were he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The driver is cooperating fully with the investigation, and alcohol, drugs and phone use do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.