Police searching for men in suspected overdose death

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Covert police are searching for two men who may have more information on a man’s suspected overdose death.

An Illinois man was dropped off at the South Haven emergency room Saturday evening by two men, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators are still waiting to receive toxicology results, but believe he died of a drug overdose.

Police say the man, Jayson Piper, was at a barbecue party in the Covert or South Haven area before being brought to the hospital and are trying to find the men who brought him.

Anyone who can identify either of the men is asked to call the Covert Township Police Department at 269-764-8100.