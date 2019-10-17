Rebuilding freeways and fixing bridges: MDOT’s plans for 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to finish replacing the pavement on I-196 in eastern Ottawa County and renovating more than a dozen bridges west of downtown Grand Rapids. All that and more in 2020.

I-196 between Grandville and Hudsonville

Pavement on westbound I-196 between the Kenowa Avenue overpass and 32 nd Avenue was replaced this year.

The pavement on eastbound I-196 between 32nd Avenue and the Kenowa Avenue overpass will be replaced in 2020.

I-196 bridges between Market Avenue and US-131

14 bridges will be renovated on this stretch of I-196 west of downtown Grand Rapids.

There will be lane closures and occasional complete closures on both sides of the freeway during the project.

A public meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, to provide information on the project and its effects on traffic flow. Talk to MDOT engineers and representatives that day between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the MDOT Transportation Service Center just east of I-96 at 2660 Leonard Street NE in Grand Rapids.

I-96 at the East Beltline

The new ramps started this year will not be complete at the end of this year’s construction season. You will not be able to exit to the East Beltline from eastbound I-96 until they are. Until then, exit at Leonard Street for access to the East Beltline.

The ramp from eastbound I-96 to the East Beltline will be completed in 2020, and the realignment of the interchange will be completed.

100th Street bridge

As previously reported, the 100 th Street bridge over US-131 will be replaced in 2020.

100th Street will be closed and extensive work will also be done on 100th Street’s approaches to the bridge.

M-37 Broadmoor Avenue at Patterson Avenue

New right turn lanes will be built on southbound Broadmoor Avenue from Patterson Avenue to M-6.

US-31 north of Apple Avenue

US-31 will be resurfaced all the way from M-46 Apple Avenue to Russell Road.

These are the major projects in MDOT’s Grand Region for 2020. Expect other smaller projects during next year’s construction season.