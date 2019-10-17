Reid Nicholson voted top Blitz Boss for week seven

(FOX 17) — Rockford senior outside Linebacker Reid Nicholson has won the Blitz Boss award for week seven.

Nicholson won the online voting after helping the Rams defense shutdown high powered Hudsonville in a 17-7 Rockford win in the game of the week last Friday.

Nicholson made several tackles and also had a fumble recovery.

The Rams have another big test this week as they travel to Grandville to play the Bulldogs who trail Rockford by just one game in the OK Red standings.

