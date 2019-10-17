Semi driver killed in crash, fire identified

Posted 12:30 PM, October 17, 2019, by

Semi driver killed in crash, fire along I-94

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man who died after the semi-truck he was driving caught fire following a crash has been identified.

The crash happened Friday morning on westbound I-94 in New Buffalo Township. Authorities said the truck hit a guardrail before leaving the highway, hitting a tree and bursting into flames.

The driver, 65-year-old David Monroe, was killed in the crash.

Authorities are still investigating the possibility of the truck having a mechanical issue or if Monroe experiencing a medical issue causing him to leave the road.

