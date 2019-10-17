US Rep. Elijah Cummings has died from complications of longtime health challenges

Posted 5:29 AM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35AM, October 17, 2019

Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings said he would welcome a visit from President Donald Trump to Baltimore in his first on-air comments addressing Trump's attacks on his district's largest city. Source: CNN 8-3-2019

BALTIMORE (AP) — US Rep. Elijah Cummings has died from complications of longtime health challenges, his office said in a statement.

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, D-Md., died early Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was 68.

Cummings, of Baltimore, has not returned to work after an undisclosed medical procedure that he said would only keep him away for about a week. The Baltimore Sun reported that the Democratic House Oversight and Reform Committee chair is a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

He missed two roll call votes Thursday, the first day back following a two-week recess. He previously released a statement saying he’d be back by the time the session resumed. The 68-year-old hasn’t taken part in a roll call vote since Sept. 11.

The unidentified procedure caused Cummings to miss a September hearing on Washington, D.C., statehood. His statement didn’t detail the procedure. He previously was treated for heart and knee issues. His office has declined to comment.

This is a developing story.

