100 animals rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions at Cass Co. home

Posted 3:05 PM, October 18, 2019, by

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Authorities saved over 100 animals from “deplorable” conditions at a Cass County home.

Deputies served a search warrant on suspicion of animal cruelty on Oct. 8 at a home on May Street near Martin Road in Edwardsburg, where they seized the animals. Authorities say they were in varying states of health living in poor conditions.

The person responsible hasn’t been arrested yet.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call animal control at 269-445-3701 or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 1-800-462-9328.

