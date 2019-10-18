Armed robbery near Western Michigan University

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers are looking for four suspects that showed a gun while they robbed two men near Western Michigan University.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers responded to the 1400 block of Lafayette Ave at 1:57 a.m. Friday morning. About a half an hour later, KDPS sent out a message on twitter saying to be cautious around the area of Redwood and Lafayette.

After investigating they determined the two robbery victims had been walking nearby at the time. Four light-skinned or black or Hispanic male suspects got out of a red Ford Fusion and stole some of their personal belongings.

All four suspects got back in the car and drove off to the north.

One of the victims was hurt in the process but he did not need medical treatment.

KDPS said the suspects were described as in their late teens or early twenties.

Investigators are asking anyone who may know anything about the incident to call KDPS at (269) 488-8911, Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100, or contact them online at kalamazoosilentobserver.com.