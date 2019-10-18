× Band from Holland has $40k worth of equipment stolen

HOLLAND, Mich.— A heavy metal band from Holland is left with nothing after their truck and trailer with equipment inside was stolen after a show last weekend.

Don the Pariah is made up of four brothers and their friend. They played a show at Pub 1281 in Clinton Township before staying at a Hampton Inn down the street. The Cadillac Escalade and trailer were parked in the hotel parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Later that morning, they went to the parking lot and saw something that made their stomachs drop.

“It looked like there was some shattered glass all over, all over the ground pretty much where we were parked,” guitarist Dallas Garcia said. “Pretty much we were at a standstill. We didn’t know what to do. I mean we had to contact the police and pretty much go from there.”

Their truck and trailer were gone. About $40,000 worth of property was stolen, including $15,000 worth of gear and one item that can’t be replaced.

“Our father passed those drums down to us because he recently had a stroke a few years ago, so he was incapable of using them,” drummer Aaron Garcia said. “He used to be in a band for many, many years since he was a child.”

Among the stolen items were speakers and band merchandise.

The brothers said police currently have no leads. Meanwhile, the band is asking everyone to look out for the Escalade and trailer, hoping to recover some of what they lost.

“The trailer shouldn’t be too hard to miss cause it says Grand Rapids Michigan right on the side there,” bassist Michael Garcia said.

The band members said they will rely on credit cards to buy new instruments so they can keep playing shows. A GoFundMe page has been started to help the band raise $15,000 to pay for new instruments.