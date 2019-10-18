Battle Creek translator repair to disrupt FOX 17 signal

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — If you watch FOX 17 in the Battle Creek area using an antenna you likely will see a disruption of our signal starting Friday evening.

The Federal Communications Commission is requiring that we make an adjustment to our frequencies which is how we transmit our signal to you.

Unfortunately, you may not be able to watch FOX 17 with your antenna for a couple of weeks beginning October 18 at 6 p.m.  We are working as fast as we can to make the adjustments and expect the signal to be restored in early November.

This does not impact our viewers who watch us on cable or with a satellite dish.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for watching and thanks for your patience.

Please email questions to:

feedback@fox17online.com

