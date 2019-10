WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four people were hospitalized after a car carrying 3 teens collided with van.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies tell FOX 17 a 2008 Saturn with three 17 year-olds inside hit a 2016 Honda van at the corner of 8th Avenue and Arthur Street. All three teens and the 58 year-old passenger of the van were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation.