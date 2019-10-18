E. coli found in water supply in Albion

ALBION, Mich. — Officials in Albion have issued a warning after E. coli was discovered in the Albion area.

Impacted areas include all of Cram Ln, all of Luther Drive and and 910 Irwin Avenue. No other areas are impacted.

Residents in those areas are advised to boil their water first before drinking it.

According to the Albion Department of Public Safety, E. coli is bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. Officials also warn a greater health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely-compromised immune systems.