Ferris State with embarrassment of riches at the quarterback position

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- Reigning Harlon Hill trophy winner Jayru Campbell has been sidelined for three of Ferris State's six games this season which has led to opportunities for senior backup Travis Russell and redshirt sophomore, Evan Cummins. Campbell had elbow surgery in the offseason and is still getting back to 100-percent while Russell battled injury over the past two weeks. Now, all three quarterbacks are healthy enough to play and that is giving head coach Tony Annese a lot of skill to play with.

"They're able to do a lot in our system," Annese said, "we roll in quarterbacks, you see how we practice, we roll in 50 plays in 15 or 20 minutes and those guys are just rolling in and out. They'll both have the capacity to play on any down," he added on Cummins and Russell.

Russell, a West Catholic alum, is in his senior season with the Bulldogs and has played in three games this season, completing 60-percent of his passes for 302 yards. Meanwhile, Cummins has played in five games with the biggest threat being his feet, currently leading the team in rushing with 315 yards and eight touchdowns. While Campbell is typically used to receiving the accolades, he says it's been enjoyable seeing the two step up behind him.

"It's been cool actually, just to see Travis play in his senior year and Evan has so much time I don't even think he knows how much time he has to be honest," Campbell said. "To see both of them get in the games, scoring touchdowns, celebrating, it's a nice experience."

The Bulldogs will take on Northwood on Saturday at Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids.