2 people hospitalized after crash involving Rapid bus

Posted 1:20 PM, October 18, 2019

WYOMING, Mich. — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Rapid Bus in Wyoming on Friday.

It happened between Fox Run and Holiday on Byron Center Avenue.

Police say a white sedan was heading northbound on Byron Center Avenue, crossed the centerline and crashed into a black SUV. The impact of the crash send the car into the path of the Rapid bus.

The driver of the car and SUV were taken to the hospital for treatment. A few people on the bus reported minor injuries.

