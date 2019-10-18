Man shot during police chase

Posted 12:30 PM, October 18, 2019, by

BRISTOL, Ind. (AP) — Police in northern Indiana say an officer fatally shot a suspect who crashed his vehicle into a patrol car during a chase that ended in Michigan.

The Bristol Police Department says in a news release the fleeing suspect led a chase that began in Bristol and ended just over the state line in St. Joseph County, Michigan, where the suspect crashed into a patrol car, slightly injuring one officer, and was shot around 12:30. Friday. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Police say the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave. It wasn’t clear whether it was the injured officer. Names haven’t been released.

Michigan State Police are investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.