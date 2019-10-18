Meet Friday’s Friend: Anna Grace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A sweet 8 year-old Staffordshire Terrier named Anna Grace is no stranger to the staff and those who visit Humane Society of West Michigan. She has been looking for a home for nearly two years. Due to what is now later stage kidney failure, HSWM is seeking a hospice adopter or foster. The vet staff feels that Anna may have 6 months to a year left.

HSWM will be sharing a bucket list and asking for items for her to take to a home, this weekend, on their Facebook. Anna grace would be most comfortable as the only pet in the home. She has done well with children in the past and enjoys soft blankets, food puzzles, and spending time in the sunshine.

Anna Grace's adoption is fee waived and HSWM will cover medical care related to her kidney disease. If you or someone you know has space in your heart and home for Anna Grace, it will help her complete her bucket list. Please contact adoptions@hswestmi.org

