Meijer has pawfect costumes for your pets this Halloween

Beyond the wonderful everyday essentials for your pets, Meijer is stepping up the costume game this Halloween.

Did you know, that according to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 29 million people plan to dress their pets up for Halloween, and Meijer has its widest selection yet with 28 costumes and accessories for dogs along with nine hats and collars for cats! New this year, Meijer even has XL costumes – a hot dog, taco, triceratops and spider – for those large dog breeds.

“Halloween is a time for the entire family – even our favorite four-legged friends – to dress up for a fun night of trick-or-treating, and we wanted to make sure our assortment rose to the challenge,” said Shana Ward, Director of Pets Merchandising for Meijer. “Pets are integral members of our customers’ families, and we are working diligently to ensure our pet departments remain top of mind for those fun celebrations but also for their total pet care needs.”

Perhaps you have noticed the significant investment Meijer has mad in its pet departments in recent years. The department inside each of the 246 Meijer super centers recently added another aisle to make room for an expanded assortment of food. The retailer carries dozens of types of pet food, including national brands like Blue Buffalo, Nutro, Nature’s Recipe, Fresh Pet and Rachael Ray Nutrish, and private label True Goodness by Meijer.

Meanwhile, at 40 Meijer super centers, the pet departments are now relocated to the back corner to offer a specialty store feel with spacious displays for products like Halloween-themed pet toys. This represents a 30 percent increase in space compared to other stores.

Meijer is even focused on the health of your fur baby with a handful of Meijer super centers offering VetIQ Petcare clinics, with basic veterinary walk-in services like routine shots and treatments for minor illnesses. These clinics are located at the front of the super center with a separate exterior entrance that keeps the pets outside of the store.

