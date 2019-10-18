No tricks here! Just easy-to-make Halloween treats

It’s officially October, which means scary movies, Halloween costumes, and fun themed foods. Chef Jenn stopped by with some easy recipes that families can make all month long to celebrate Spooky Month!
Spooky Midnight Pasta
Ingredients:
- 6 large garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1lb Black Bean Spaghetti
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- Fresh chopped parsley for garnish
Instructions:
- Cook pasta according to package directions.
- While the pasta is cooking, place the olive oil and chopped garlic into a large pan.
- Cook over a low heat for 4 minutes, stirring frequently to not burn the garlic.
- Add the red pepper flakes and cook for 30 seconds more.
- Take ½ cup of pasta water and add it to the pan, simmer and stir until incorporated.
- Reserve a further cup of the pasta cooking water, before you drain the pasta.
- Add the cooked pasta to the garlic mixture and stir well to combine, over a high heat.
- Add more cooking water if needed then serve immediately.
Sweet Treat Intestines
Ingredients:
- 1 box frozen Puff Pastry Sheets, thawed
- 8 ounces cream cheese cut into small ½-inch cubes
- 16 ounces strawberry or raspberry jam
- 1 egg with a splash of water, beaten
- Sugar for sprinkling
Instructions:
- Thaw the puff pastry according to the directions on the package. Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll out each of the two sheets of puff pastry, to be about 11 by 14 inches each. Cut each sheet into 3 strips lengthwise. Brush a small amount of water on the short end of a strip of dough to help it to stick the short end of the next strip. Continue to create two long strips with all of the dough.
- Spread jam in the middle of each strip and place cream cheese chunks on top of the jam. Enclose the puff pastry around the filling, pinching to seal.
- Place the pan in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes to chill the dough.
- Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with sugar.
- Bake for 20 minutes, until dough is golden brown.
Pumpkin Milkshakes
Ingredients
- 2 pie pumpkins, hollowed out for the milkshake
- 2 cups vanilla reduced-fat ice cream softened
- 1 cup fat-free milk
- 2/3 cup canned pumpkin
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 3/4 teaspoon pumpkin-pie spice
- 3 tablespoons frozen fat-free whipped topping thawed
Instructions:
- Hollow out pie pumpkins
- Combine first 5 ingredients in a blender; process until smooth.
- Fill pumpkins with milkshake and top with whipped cream.
Learn more recipes from Chef Jenn, at jennywiththegoodeats.com.