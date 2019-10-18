× Pedestrian hit on Alpine Ave., hospitalized with serious injuries

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Henze Drive in Alpine Township.

Authorities say a man was trying to turn onto Alpine Avenue when he hit a man walking across the street.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, but they weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Speed, alcohol and drugs aren’t believed to be factors in the crash.