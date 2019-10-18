Royal Caribbean bans woman for life after she ‘recklessly and dangerously’ posed for selfie

LABADEE, Haiti – A woman was removed from a cruise ship and banned for life by the cruise company after she climbed onto her room’s balcony railing to pose for a dangerous photo shoot over the ocean.

The incident happened on board the Royal Caribbean ship Allure of the Seas as it was approaching Labadee, Haiti earlier this week.

The unnamed woman was spotted by a fellow passenger, Peter Blosic, who alerted the crew.

“While on my balcony, I saw the woman climb on her railing. It happened so quickly. Not knowing what her intentions were, I alerted the crew. If I said nothing, and she was going to jump, that would be horrible,” he told CNN.

Blosic later posted a picture of the woman wearing a blue bathing suit with hands over her head on social media.

The ship’s crew later tracked down the woman and removed her when the ship docked in Falmouth, Jamaica, Blosic said.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson confirmed the incident, telling CNN in a statement:

“Earlier this week on the Allure of the Seas a guest was observed recklessly and dangerously posing for a photo by standing on her stateroom balcony railing with the help of her companion. Security was notified and the guests were later debarked in Falmouth, Jamaica as a result of their actions and are now banned for life from sailing with Royal Caribbean.”

On its website, Royal Caribbean explains that “sitting, standing, laying or climbing on, over or across any exterior or interior railings or other protective barriers” is not permitted, for guests’ own safety.