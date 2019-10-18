Scientists hope to break world record with largest period table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Perrigo scientists are hoping to beat a Guinness Book of World Record with the largest periodic table while inspiring kids to explore careers in ‘STEM’ (science, technology, engineering, and math).

The community is invited to the event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kelly Family Sports Center, 10945 Laker Village Dr., on Grand Valley State University's Allendale campus.

Attendees will be able to see the handmade periodic table stretch the entire length of the GVSU's football field in honor of the 150th anniversary of periodic table.

"Science is just a great program. It’s really important for them to be the next generation that help us formulate and research and develop all the products that we use for self care," said David Steves, Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility for Perrigo.

We're told all 118 elements are about 18 by 14 feet and is a great way to engage kids with science.

"We are reaching out to the kids and making it fun to make them encourage and engage in science. Making them future scientists," said Revathi Tadepalli, Research Scientist in Research and Development with Perrigo.

The project was in partnership with Western Michigan University chapter of American Chemical Society (ACS) and other organizations in the community.