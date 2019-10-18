Shop, sip on cider and have a ball at Samaritas Senior Living

Posted 10:41 AM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:52PM, October 16, 2019

You will find a very active group who loves to invite the community into their community at Samaritas Senior Living, the Terraces, 2000 32nd St. in Grand Rapids. Whether it's woods hop, knitting, gardening or even a happy hour, they are living life to the fullest.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, more than 45 vendors will be on hand for the Arts and Craft Fair from 10am to 2pm. Snag everything from jewelry, knitted, fleece and crocheted items to seasonal decor, too. Snack on free donuts and sip on apple cider while you browse. The cafe will be offering lunch specials.

For more details about Samaritas, be sure to visit them online.

