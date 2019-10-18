Sounds of the Game: Mona Shores football coach Matt Koziak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON SHORES, Mich. -- Mona Shores head coach Matt Koziak has turned Mona Shores into one of the top football programs in the state since taking over in 2011. This week, the Sailors are preparing for another big showdown with Muskegon and prior to the game, Coach Koziak is letting us inside his practice in FOX 17 Sounds of the Game.