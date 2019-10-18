Sounds of the Game: Mona Shores football coach Matt Koziak

Posted 12:36 AM, October 18, 2019, by

NORTON SHORES, Mich. -- Mona Shores head coach Matt Koziak has turned Mona Shores into one of the top football programs in the state since taking over in 2011. This week, the Sailors are preparing for another big showdown with Muskegon and prior to the game, Coach Koziak is letting us inside his practice in FOX 17 Sounds of the Game.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.