Strangers thwart assault in downtown Kalamazoo, suspect sought

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Strangers stopped an assault in downtown Kalamazoo, but the suspect is still at-large.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released two surveillance photos of the suspect Friday afternoon. The assault happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th on East Michigan Avenue and Farmers Alley.

A passerby stepped in when they saw a woman in trouble. She told police she was walking along East Michigan Avenue when the assault began. Another witness told police the man was seen following the woman just before the attack.

The man ran away after being confronted, but was caught on camera at local businesses taking off a sweater to change his appearance. Anyone with information on this man or the assault is asked to call Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.