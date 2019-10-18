HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- The Unity Christian boys soccer team notched another district championship with Thursday's 7-0 win over Wyoming Lee. The Crusaders led 2-0 at halftime before scoring five in the second half en route to victory. The Crusaders advance to face Holland Christian at South Christian on Monday.
Unity Christian boys soccer wins sixth straight district title
