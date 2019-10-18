Unity Christian boys soccer wins sixth straight district title

Posted 12:34 AM, October 18, 2019, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- The Unity Christian boys soccer team notched another district championship with Thursday's 7-0 win over Wyoming Lee. The Crusaders led 2-0 at halftime before scoring five in the second half en route to victory. The Crusaders advance to face Holland Christian at South Christian on Monday.

