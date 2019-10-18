Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Police say there’s a potential phone scam circulating in Van Buren County aiming to raise funds for a fake oldies event claiming it’s for the sheriff’s office.
The department said a potential victim turned the information and phone number into the sheriff’s office for further investigation.
Authorities attempted calling the number and determined it was a scam or ‘spoofing.” Police say to always double check if you believe it’s a scam.
Below are some tips to help you avoid falling for phone scams:
- Be wary of callers claiming that you’ve won a prize or vacation package.
- Hang up on suspicious phone calls.
- Be cautious of caller ID. Scammers can change the phone number that shows up on your caller ID screen. This is called “Spoofing.”
- Independently research business opportunities, charities, or travel packages being offered by the caller.
- Remember don’t ever give in to pressure to take immediate action.
- Don’t say anything if the caller starts the call by asking, “Can your hear me?” This is a common tactic for scammers to record you saying “YES.” Scammers record your “YES” response and use it as proof that you agreed to purchase or credit card charge.
- Don’t provide our credit card number, bank account information, or other personal information to the caller.
- Don’t send money if a caller tells you to wire money or pay with a prepaid debit card.
You can also register your phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry by calling 1-888-382-1222.