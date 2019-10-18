Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

Posted 1:09 PM, October 18, 2019

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Police say there’s a potential phone scam circulating in Van Buren County aiming to raise funds for a fake oldies event claiming it’s for the sheriff’s office.

The department said a potential victim turned the information and phone number into the sheriff’s office for further investigation.

Authorities attempted calling the number and determined it was a scam or ‘spoofing.” Police say to always double check if you believe it’s a scam.

Below are some tips to help you avoid falling for phone scams:

  1. Be wary of callers claiming that you’ve won a prize or vacation package.
  2. Hang up on suspicious phone calls.
  3. Be cautious of caller ID. Scammers can change the phone number that shows up on your caller ID screen. This is called “Spoofing.”
  4. Independently research business opportunities, charities, or travel packages being offered by the caller.
  5. Remember don’t ever give in to pressure to take immediate action.
  6. Don’t say anything if the caller starts the call by asking, “Can your hear me?” This is a common tactic for scammers to record you saying “YES.” Scammers record your “YES” response and use it as proof that you agreed to purchase or credit card charge.
  7. Don’t provide our credit card number, bank account information, or other personal information to the caller.
  8. Don’t send money if a caller tells you to wire money or pay with a prepaid debit card.

You can also register your phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry by calling 1-888-382-1222.

