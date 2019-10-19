Bullets hit vehicle and homes in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety patrol officers were called to the 800 block of Reed Street around 10 p.m. Friday night after reports of multiple shots fired in the area.

After investigating, they determined that multiple houses and an unidentified vehicle were hit by the gunshots. They found casings, bullets, and more evidence near the scene.

Officers also found a video that captured the incident along with a dark or maroon-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck with damage on the front passenger side that they identified as a vehicle of interest.

The shooter has not yet been found and no injuries have been reported.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (337-8994) or Silent Observer (343-2100).