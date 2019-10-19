High School Football Scoreboard

Crash damages stop sign, sends 3 to hospital

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash hurt three people and damaged a sign at a two-way stop Saturday afternoon.

“[The] investigation found that a 2014 Dodge Charger was westbound Perry St and failed to stop for the stop sign at 8th Ave.” The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office released. The crash happened just before 2 p.m.

A Buick driven by a Hopkins woman then T-boned the car, injuring both passengers of the Charger and the driver of the Buick as well as damaging the stop sign.

All three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews had to close the intersection to fix the sign.

 

