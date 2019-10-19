East Kentwood beats Hudsonville 31-20
-
Grand Haven beats East Kentwood 31-28
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview – Week 8
-
Blitz Preview – Week 5
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
Blitz Preview – Week 6
-
Hudsonville prepares for tough upcoming OK Red schedule
-
Rockford defense dominates in 17-7 win over Hudsonville
-
East Kentwood beats Caledonia 23-14
-
-
Hudsonville holds on to beat Caledonia, 27-20
-
Blitz Battle: Grandville nips East Kentwood with 2-point conversion
-
Agreement reached on OK Conference realignment