Family in need gets roof fixed for free ahead of winter

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Thanks to contributions by a local construction company and non-profit, a single mom and her kids will have a sturdy roof over their heads this winter.

When Shannon Sullivan bought her mobile home, she didn't know the roof was in such bad shape.

"It got so bad that it was actually raining into the house," Sullivan said. “It was gonna be about $7,000 to replace the roof, so yeah, that’s way beyond what I could have been able to come up with.”

On Saturday, the non-profit Hands and Nails teamed up with Next Day Construction to repair Sullivan's roof.

“Being a single mom, single income, having to come up with the cost of it was just putting me in total panic, so this has been such a relief," Sullivan said.

A crew spent the morning repairing the roof and teaching anyone who showed up how to make home repairs.

“It’s great for us to go out, make them dry, make them happy," foreman Roger Knash said.