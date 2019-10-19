High School Football Scoreboard

Family in need gets roof fixed for free ahead of winter

Posted 10:29 PM, October 19, 2019, by

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Thanks to contributions by a local construction company and non-profit, a single mom and her kids will have a sturdy roof over their heads this winter.

When Shannon Sullivan bought her mobile home, she didn't know the roof was in such bad shape.

"It got so bad that it was actually raining into the house," Sullivan said. “It was gonna be about $7,000 to replace the roof, so yeah, that’s way beyond what I could have been able to come up with.”

On Saturday, the non-profit Hands and Nails teamed up with Next Day Construction to repair Sullivan's roof.

“Being a single mom, single income, having to come up with the cost of it was just putting me in total panic, so this has been such a relief," Sullivan said.

A crew spent the morning repairing the roof and teaching anyone who showed up how to make home repairs.

“It’s great for us to go out, make them dry, make them happy," foreman Roger Knash said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.