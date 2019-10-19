High School Football Scoreboard

Ferris State improves to 7-0 with 44-17 rout over Northwood

Posted 11:38 PM, October 19, 2019, by

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- Ferris State ran for 221 yards while throwing for another 263 in the 44-17 win over Northwood on Saturday afternoon at Top Taggart Field. Bulldog quarterback Jayru Campbell threw for 239 yards on just eight completions and a touchdown. Meanwhile, on the ground, Tyler Minor added his sixth touchdown of the season with 64 yards while Marvin Campbell carried the ball nine times for 35 yards and two scores.

The Bulldogs improve to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in GLIAC play and will take on Saginaw Valley State next week at home.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.