Ferris State improves to 7-0 with 44-17 rout over Northwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- Ferris State ran for 221 yards while throwing for another 263 in the 44-17 win over Northwood on Saturday afternoon at Top Taggart Field. Bulldog quarterback Jayru Campbell threw for 239 yards on just eight completions and a touchdown. Meanwhile, on the ground, Tyler Minor added his sixth touchdown of the season with 64 yards while Marvin Campbell carried the ball nine times for 35 yards and two scores.

The Bulldogs improve to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in GLIAC play and will take on Saginaw Valley State next week at home.