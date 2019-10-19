Lawton defeats Saugatuck 20-14
-
Blitz Battle: Cedar Springs defeats Lowell 44-20
-
Blitz Preview – Week 8
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
Blitz Battle: Schoolcraft defeats Constantine 27-24
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
Orchard View defeats Ludington 30-14
-
Newaygo defeats Tri-County 28-14
-
Rockford defeats Grand Haven 19-14
-
Catholic Central defeats Spring lake 42-14
-
-
Godwin Heights defeats Kelloggsville 36-14
-
Grand Rapids Christian defeats South Christian 27-20
-
Marshall defeats Pennfield 50-20