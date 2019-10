KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The dead will be walking among the living just before Halloween.

Nightmare Realm is sponsoring “Zombie Walk Kalamazoo 2019.” The event is set to last from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on October 26th.

Zombies will walk from Arcadia Creek Festival Place through the Kalamazoo Mall to Bronson Park.

While the event is free, organizers are encouraging guests to donate to Bronson Children’s Hospital.

Anyone hoping to register should go to Nightmare Realm’s website.