Martinez, Big Reds’ defense overpower Mona Shores in 53-0 win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Cameron Martinez rushed for 170 yards, threw for 117 and scored four touchdowns in Muskegon’s lopsided win Friday night over Mona Shores.

The Big Reds had zero turnovers and held the Sailors to 47 yards of offense in their 53-0 win, the second-largest margin in the 39-game history of the rivalry.

“We’re playing a really good 6-1 football team that doesn’t give up a lot of points and they’re deadly with some great athletes and great leadership and quarterback play,” head coach Shane Fairfield said. “So, for us to line up, play physical football, match their toughness and their athletes, (it’s) a great statement game for us, I believe.”

It took Muskegon two plays to get on the scoreboard as Martinez burst through the middle and took it to the end zone for a 67-yard score nearly three minutes into the game.

Just over three minutes later, senior running back Tommy Watts scored on a short run, giving the Big Reds a 13-0 lead with just under six minutes left in the first quarter.

Muskegon’s defense quickly got the ball back, and the offense struck again on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to junior receiver Tyreese Oakes.

Watts would go on to score two more times Friday night, one on a 6-yard run and another on a 59-yard pass from Martinez. Watts accounted for 93 total yards and three touchdowns.

He said this season has been all about getting back to Ford Field after suffering a loss in the 2018 championship game.

“We’re playing with a chip on our shoulder,” Watts said. “We lost in the championship last year. We took that real serious, we know how much that hurt for the seniors, the underclassmen know how much that hurt the seniors and they don’t want to see us go through that. So, we’re all taking it real serious and just going out here and taking care of business.”

The Big Reds have consistently played well en route to their 8-0 record but Martinez said they need to continue to stay on top of their game.

“It shows how good we work together and how good our team is every week,” Martinez said. “There’s always room for improvement, we’re not trying to win now, we’re trying to win on Thanksgiving. You just prep that, attack that each week, it makes you unstoppable.”

Muskegon has one more regular season game left before it moves on to the playoffs and tries to bring home another state championship game.

Fairfield said he believes his team has what it takes to win it all, but they have to perform once another game isn’t guaranteed.

“This right here was a great game because there’s really no pressure because you get to play next week. Next week is no pressure,” Fairfield said. “The pressure really starts when you have to win or go home.”