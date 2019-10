GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a crash involving three vehicles that happened near a highway off-ramp.

MSP Rockford Post reported that the incident happened at about 8:50 p.m. Friday night along the southbound side of US-131 near the Leonard St. off-ramp.

Details are scarce but MSP said it involved two passenger vehicles, as well as a commercial vehicle.

No one appeared to be badly hurt in the crash.