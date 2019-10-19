Newaygo edges Reed City 41-38
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Newaygo looking to make the next step this fall
-
Blitz Preview – Week 8
-
Blitz Play of the Week: Carter McAlvey’s one-handed TD
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
-
Grant defeats Fremont 41-6
-
Montgomery AL now 3rd former Confederate capital to elect black mayor
-
Max Hudson carries Kent City to win over Newaygo
-
Montague shuts out Reed City in week one victory
-
Grant defeats Reed City 8-6
-
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
Carson City shuts out Holton 38-0
-
Family: Man charged for online threats a former Marine