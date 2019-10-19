High School Football Scoreboard

NorthPointe Christian wins Division 4 girls golf state title

Posted 11:38 PM, October 19, 2019, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- NorthPointe Christian shot a two-round team total of 727 to win the Division 4 girls golf state championship on Saturday afternoon at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek.

"I think we just had to stay strong, stay confident, not worry too much about it, not feel the pressure of it," NorthPointe Christian junior, Sabrina Langerak said, "that really helped us going from second to first. It's really a big deal, we've been trying for this for a while and this is our year, we're really happy about it."

Langerak shot a final round of 77 while Mustangs senior Elizabeth Nymeyer shot a 98 en route to victory.

"It's super exciting, we never really expected this to happen," Nymeyer continued, "I'm so glad I could do this with all of my best friends."

