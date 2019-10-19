High School Football Scoreboard

Scam Alert! Man going door-to-door collecting GRCC scholarship donations

Posted 4:16 PM, October 19, 2019, by

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new scam is out there, this time asking people to donate for college scholarships.

A woman alerted GRCC officials she was approached by a man claiming to be collecting donations for the school’s scholarship program.

According to Communications Director Dave Murray, this is a scam.

“The GRCC Foundation does not ask for donations in such a manner.” He wrote in a statement Saturday afternoon.

The man is allegedly going around the East Grand Rapids area asking for money specifically for the college and the Broader Vision campaign. If you are approached by this man or someone else claiming to collect scholarship donations, call the police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.