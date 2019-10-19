Scam Alert! Man going door-to-door collecting GRCC scholarship donations

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new scam is out there, this time asking people to donate for college scholarships.

A woman alerted GRCC officials she was approached by a man claiming to be collecting donations for the school’s scholarship program.

According to Communications Director Dave Murray, this is a scam.

“The GRCC Foundation does not ask for donations in such a manner.” He wrote in a statement Saturday afternoon.

The man is allegedly going around the East Grand Rapids area asking for money specifically for the college and the Broader Vision campaign. If you are approached by this man or someone else claiming to collect scholarship donations, call the police.