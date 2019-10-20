A sunny Sunday before another fall storm arrives for the work week  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a cloudy start to our Sunday but work towards mostly sunny skies before the day is done. Winds will stay calm as we enjoy temperatures in the mid 60s.

Monday, we expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 60s. Rain showers and even a possible rumble of thunder or two will arrive in the afternoon and evening staying scattered throughout West Michigan. Nothing expected to be severe but winds will pick up and become very gusty especially late Monday into Tuesday.

Gusty winds will once again make for dangerous lakeshore conditions. Waves can build upwards of 8 to 12 feet on Tuesday with beach erosion being a concern. A gale watch goes into play late on Monday and continues through Wednesday. Stay alert and safe along the lakeshore this week.

Scattered rain showers continue into Tuesday as we expect about a half an inch to an inch of rainfall over the two days.

Temperatures stay in the lower 50s and upper 40s for the rest of the week with a few rain chances. Stay with Fox 17 weather team for the latest updates throughout the week.